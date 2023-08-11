GAM Holding AG Invests $3.34 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. 599,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

