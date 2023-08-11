GAM Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.09% of Chindata Group worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.