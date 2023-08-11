GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.86. 4,025,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.