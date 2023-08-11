Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:GDNR) Trading Up 0.1%

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 81,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

