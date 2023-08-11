Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:GDNR) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNRGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

Institutional Trading of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 81,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.