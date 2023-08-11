Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $120.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 537,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,026. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,034,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,517,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,988 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.