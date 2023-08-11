Gateway Protocol (GWP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.19 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 63.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004060 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $102,695.38 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.05661083 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $85,300.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

