GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.
