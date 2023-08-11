Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Down 11.4%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 1,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 79,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

Genelux Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

