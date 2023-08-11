General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of General Electric worth $176,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $113.57. 4,647,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,069. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.