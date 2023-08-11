General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

