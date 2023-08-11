General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.43. 1,002,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

