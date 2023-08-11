GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $366,268.43 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,790,415 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

