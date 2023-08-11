Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

GBCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 498,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,982. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

