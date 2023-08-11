Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $745,600.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.9 %

GKOS stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Get Our Latest Report on GKOS

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.