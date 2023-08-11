Glenview Trust co Acquires 168 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $73.98. 728,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

