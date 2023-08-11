Glenview Trust co Acquires 548 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $145.27. The company had a trading volume of 526,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,261. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

