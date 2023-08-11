Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,038,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

