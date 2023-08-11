Glenview Trust co Buys 2,463 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

