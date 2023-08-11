Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 54,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NEE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,159. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

