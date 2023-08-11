Glenview Trust co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.70. 42,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.59. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

