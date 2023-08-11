Glenview Trust co Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.68. 618,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,162. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

