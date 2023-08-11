Glenview Trust co Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 438,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,144. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

