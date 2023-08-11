Glenview Trust co Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Glenview Trust co cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,438,000 after purchasing an additional 478,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,298,000 after buying an additional 62,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 90,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,974. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.