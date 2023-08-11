Glenview Trust co Sells 2,174 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Glenview Trust co decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,228.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $106.28. The stock had a trading volume of 231,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,878. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $114.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

