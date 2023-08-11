Glenview Trust co Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,591,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764,525. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

