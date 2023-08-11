Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 5.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.12 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 297.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

