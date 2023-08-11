Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Up 5.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.12 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 297.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blue Group
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.