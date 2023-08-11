Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE
Global-e Online Trading Up 0.2 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.