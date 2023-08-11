Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 1,323,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,476. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

