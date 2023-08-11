Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.67.

GLBE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 1,323,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 239,883 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

