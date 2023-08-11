Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Global-e Online updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 641,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 2,263.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

