Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Global X Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of -1.52.

Get Global X Metaverse ETF alerts:

Global X Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Metaverse ETF’s payout ratio is -78.37%.

About Global X Metaverse ETF

The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.