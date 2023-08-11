GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 816,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,060,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

