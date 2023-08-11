GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $64.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GFS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 300,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,223. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

