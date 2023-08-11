GMT Capital Corp Acquires 2,924,100 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,924,100 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy makes up about 1.3% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CPG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPG

About Crescent Point Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.