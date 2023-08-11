GMT Capital Corp Acquires New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

XPeng Stock Down 3.0 %

XPEV traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $16.28. 14,032,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,250,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

