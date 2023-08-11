GMT Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

