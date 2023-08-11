GMT Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,607 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Rain Oncology were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,778.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.15. Rain Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

