GMT Capital Corp Invests $4.75 Million in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,090,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.49% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.18. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

