GMT Capital Corp Invests $454,000 in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 296,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.40% of ChromaDex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChromaDex by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 80,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

