GMT Capital Corp Invests $738,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,205,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AppHarvest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AppHarvest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

AppHarvest Stock Down 16.0 %

APPH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 10,174,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.33.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 800.58% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%.

About AppHarvest

(Free Report)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build climate-resilient food system. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. AppHarvest, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.