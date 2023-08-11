GMT Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 283,800 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,785,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Freshpet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,355,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the period.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 828,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,390. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

