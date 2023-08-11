GMT Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 3,960 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,094 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after buying an additional 1,633,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,869,000 after buying an additional 1,427,610 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

