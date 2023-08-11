GMT Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 3.56% of AlloVir worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 42.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 188,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 352,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 157,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,984.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,342 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $29,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,984.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,447.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $107,917. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 266,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALVR

AlloVir Profile

(Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.