goeasy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.96 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$132.78. 11,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,810. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$112.20. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$144.19.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C$0.11. goeasy had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 13.9771491 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$150.14.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

