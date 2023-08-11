goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$151.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on goeasy to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. goeasy has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

