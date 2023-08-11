Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Announces Earnings Results

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter. Gogoro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gogoro Stock Up 3.0 %

Gogoro stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 288,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.22. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Gogoro from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

