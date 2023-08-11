Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Golar LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. Golar LNG has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 844.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 59,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 124.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 117,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

