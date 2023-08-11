Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,925,000 after buying an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 680,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,438,000 after buying an additional 478,975 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 217,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

