Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 14,530 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 103,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,483. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

