Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 68,442 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned about 2.12% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 116,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,295. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

