Goldstein Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 325,353 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.